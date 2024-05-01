Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Onsemi updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.98 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.860-0.980 EPS.

Onsemi Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ON stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,672. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.