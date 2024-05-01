Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Onsemi updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.98 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.860-0.980 EPS.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

