OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $62.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMF. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

