Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

