Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$0.32 EPS.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
