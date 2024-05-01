Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,229 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

