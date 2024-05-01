National Vision (EYE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.50-$0.65 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Vision Price Performance

EYE opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

