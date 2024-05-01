National Bank Financial Comments on Fiera Capital Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report released on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$210.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.64.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ opened at C$6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.81. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

