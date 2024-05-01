Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) PT Lowered to $23.00

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Hovde Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,107.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Middlefield Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

