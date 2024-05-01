Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) PT Lowered to $23.00

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Hovde Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.
Middlefield Banc Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,107.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Middlefield Banc
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Humana Leaves Shareholders in Limbo on 2025 EPS Guidance
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- IBM Sings the Blues on Mixed Pockets of Strength
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.