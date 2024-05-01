Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $51.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,834,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,830,184.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00480672 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $66.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

