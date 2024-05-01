Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $51.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,834,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,830,184.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00480672 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $66.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
