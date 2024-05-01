LCI Industries (LCII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LCI Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.81.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

