Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

