Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 283.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,026 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

