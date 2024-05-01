Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,939 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 916,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 444,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

