Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 566,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,476,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.