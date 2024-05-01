Hingham Institution for Savings to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $168.66. 777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.23. The company has a market cap of $362.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.02. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $147.01 and a 1-year high of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIFS

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.