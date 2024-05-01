HC Wainwright Weighs in on Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,351.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVID. B. Riley began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 18,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $50,364.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,133.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

