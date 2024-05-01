goeasy Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on goeasy

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$176.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$166.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$151.83. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.