FY2024 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Lifted by DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $920.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,900,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

