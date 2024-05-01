FY2024 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Boosted by Analyst

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $10.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.88. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $229.00 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 147,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

