FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.55% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 147,845 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 234,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 47,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

