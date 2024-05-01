First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,117,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 204,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after buying an additional 426,833 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

