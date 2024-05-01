First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.
First Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of FBMS opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $747.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
First Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
