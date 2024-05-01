Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, April 28th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.45 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.