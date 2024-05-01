Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 235,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after buying an additional 582,795 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,977,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 155,269 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,287,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 107,514 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,310,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $345,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,649.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $345,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,701 shares in the company, valued at $100,649.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

