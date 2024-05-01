Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,168 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 370.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AES by 81.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of AES by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AES opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.