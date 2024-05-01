Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

