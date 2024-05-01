Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.23.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,767,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,761,653,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total value of $52,732,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,767,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,761,653,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,630 shares of company stock worth $221,479,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $451.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.38. The stock has a market cap of $420.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

