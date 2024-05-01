Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Down 10.3% in April

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 480,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,799,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,440,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,843,000 after buying an additional 113,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

