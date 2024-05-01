Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $50.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,913 shares of company stock valued at $11,397,335. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

