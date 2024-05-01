Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Daré Bioscience Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of DARE opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

