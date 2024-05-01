DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 21.25%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.53. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,612,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 77,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

