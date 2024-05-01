Cytokinetics (CYTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Cytokinetics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,252 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

View Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.