Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

CCK stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.21.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

