Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $267.83 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $247.68 and a one year high of $298.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

