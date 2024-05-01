Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 822 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,382 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,112,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

