Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Essent Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Essent Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.23%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

