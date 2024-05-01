Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,734 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

