Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American States Water by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 362,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 155,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American States Water by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American States Water

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

