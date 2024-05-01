Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

