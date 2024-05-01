Certuity LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.55.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
