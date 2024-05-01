Certuity LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.92 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average is $129.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

