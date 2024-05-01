Certuity LLC Sells 79 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Certuity LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $135,075,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.28.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $693.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $712.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.97 and a 52-week high of $815.32.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

