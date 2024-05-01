Certuity LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 222,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $14,503,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 2.2 %

EXPD stock opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.