Certuity LLC Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Certuity LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after buying an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,082,000 after purchasing an additional 147,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $292.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 812.63, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

