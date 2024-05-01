Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.74. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSTL opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $578.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.93.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $39,621.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $39,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,531. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

