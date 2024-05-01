Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,094 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.