Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,137 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 349.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 64,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IJR opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

