Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 41,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 927,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

