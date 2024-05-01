Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after buying an additional 124,740 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,111 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

GWX stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $623.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.