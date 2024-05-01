Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054,597 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,909 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,531,000 after acquiring an additional 449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,674.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 466,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

